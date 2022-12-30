Be cautious of a surging risk of gastroenteritis this New Years, says an Albury general practitioner, as infections "take down" whole households.
Preventative heath expert Dr Rebecca McGowan said the sickness was particularly dangerous during hot weather or when combined with alcohol, two seasonal factors that make staying hydrated more challenging.
"What I'm seeing as a GP is a hell of a lot of gastro," Dr McGowan said.
"We've seen a surge and I've seen whole families go down with gastro from their food."
Albury Wodonga Health confirmed it was currently treating three inpatients with gastroenteritis, with more cases being managed in the community.
"Some people can pass on the infection without having symptoms, so it's important to continue good hygiene for 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped to avoid passing the virus to other people," Ovens Murray Public Health Unit executive director Dr Lucie Shanahan said.
Dr McGowan said the combination of heat, alcohol and current gastro cases could combine for a spread over New Years.
"It is a compounding risk. If you have gastro and a heatwave, it is very hard to keep your electrolytes," Dr McGowan said.
"Don't leave your food out, it cooks. It is not safe. Bacteria love that warm environment.
"That is often when people need to go to the emergency department and clog up the emergency departments," she said.
