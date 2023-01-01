As the dust settles on the New Year's Eve Big Bash League clash, a serious case needs to be built for it to become a regular fixture.
Head of Sydney Thunder Andrew Gilchrist echoed the words of many others following the game against Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sports Ground, admitting the crowd, ground and occasion surpassed his own expectations.
"This has been beyond our dreams, it's been such a great spectacle here," he said.
"For 10,000 locals to turn out and come and watch the Sydney Thunder has been unbelievably great for our club.
"We've seen that Albury clearly loves Sydney Thunder, and we've put on a pretty great game and some really good entertainment for them - it's been great to see Albury turn green. "
Another to turn green - more in envy than anything else - was Hobart Hurricanes slogger Matthew Wade.
According the Cricket Albury-Wodonga president Michael Erdeljac, the former Australian test wicketkeeper approached curator Wally Shannon after the game and said "can you pick this wicket up and take it to Hobart for us?"
Wade wowed the audience with a quick fire half century as did Thunder man Oliver Davies, who also gave full marks to the experience in Albury-Wodonga.
"I think that is the best wicket I've played on all season as a batter definitely," he said.
"(The ground) ended up being stacked out - there was no more room on the hill left for anyone which is the most important thing for the game in my eyes."
