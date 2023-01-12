The Border Mail
Bonza receives regulatory approval to fly from Albury to Sunshine Coast more than a year after launch

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:55pm
Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan is excited the airline will be flying from Albury in the not too distant future after receiving approval from Civil Aviation Safety Authority on Thursday. Picture by Ash Smith

Budget airline Bonza will be flying from Albury in the coming months after being granted regulatory approval.

