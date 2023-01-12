The Border Mail
Risk still high at Lake Hume, red alert advisory to stay in place: Water NSW

By Alice Gifford
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:30pm
People have been reminded not to come into physical contact with untreated water at Lake Hume because of red-alert levels of blue-green algae. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Border water authorities have confirmed the red alert for a blue-green algae outbreak at Lake Hume will remain in place following the latest results of testing and surveillance.

