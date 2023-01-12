Border water authorities have confirmed the red alert for a blue-green algae outbreak at Lake Hume will remain in place following the latest results of testing and surveillance.
It comes as temperatures in the region are forecast to stay in the high 30s for several days in a row, with many people seeking relief from the heat in water recreation.
Monitoring and surveillance are set to continue, with a safety update expected in the coming weeks.
Responding to the region's heat wave, Murrumbidgee Local Health District public health acting director Alison Nikitas said heat related illness can affect anyone.
"Heat puts a lot of strain on the body and can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It can also make underlying health conditions worse," Ms Nikitas said.
"Plan your day around the heat. Stay indoors between 11 am and 5 pm and minimise physical activity."
