Police are investigating after two gun shots were fired at a man near a Wodonga home on Sunday morning.
Crime Investigation Unit detectives believe two males approached a man in a laneway at the rear of McEachern Court and threatened him with a gun at about 3.45am.
"It is understood a shot was discharged, however the victim, a 30 year-old Wodonga man, was uninjured during the incident," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"A second shot was fired at a caravan in the front yard of a home on McEachern Court a short time later.
"The circumstances are yet to be established and an investigation is ongoing."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam/CCTV or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
