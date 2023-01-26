The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Zach Whittaker takes his career to the next level with a growing course

SE
By Sophie Else
January 27 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zach Whittaker says the course has enabled him to have discussions around sustainability with a host of clients. Picture supplied

Doing things in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way isn't just about planting trees anymore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.