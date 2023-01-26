Doing things in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way isn't just about planting trees anymore.
That might have been the public face of the Green movement a few decades ago, but these days the focus has turned to the way people tackle their everyday working lives.
Zach Whittaker, 34, has done just that, turning his studies through the TAFE NSW National Environment Centre at Thurgoona into what he said was a promising career.
Mr Whittaker was a student of the Diploma of Sustainable Practice, which got under way as an online course in 2017.
The program was aimed at people who worked, or were planning to work, in roles that incorporated sustainability into the core business of their organisation.
Since graduating in 2019, Mr Williams has secured work at electric vehicle charging network provider Chargefox.
"I had this growing awareness of the importance of sustainability and felt, ethically, I needed to do something on a larger level than just the small changes I could make in my own life," he said.
"It's not just about our environmental impact, it's about helping facilitate economic and social changes."
Program teacher Dr Alison Mitchell said organisations worldwide were increasingly recognising the value of putting sustainability at the core of their business.
"The Diploma of Sustainable Practice will equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to work in a sustainability role in government, private business and community sectors," she said.
