Retesting of colonoscopy patients 'crucial' for sake of tackling possible disease

A woman with a brain tumour repeatedly missed due to alleged medical negligence says Border residents hit by the recent colonoscopy crisis must get retested without delay.
Almost 2000 colonoscopy patients of Liu-Ming Schmidt were told they might need their procedures repeated to ensure they don't have cancer.
Under a temporary ban imposed on January 7, Dr Schmidt cannot perform any medical procedures or treat patients.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The decision of NSW authorities to impose conditions on Dr Schmidt's registration came after Safer Care Victoria began contacting private and public patients about the colonoscopy recall.
Karen Gray from Dunolly, west of Bendigo, was dismayed on hearing so many Border residents faced rescreening for possible bowel cancers.
Ms Gray said this was "triggering" for her and prompted her to speak out.
Urgent retesting was so important, she said, because it gave people the ability to save themselves from a potentially life-threatening cancer diagnosis.
"I thought, here we go again, more people in regional areas being let down by the health profession like I was," she said.
Ms Gray approached her GP in 2013 over ongoing excruciating headaches, but a referral to a radiologist for a CT scan indicated everything was normal.
No further intervention was deemed necessary.
But Ms Gray said her debilitating symptoms persisted so she again sought medical attention.
For five years she experienced worsening headaches, "whooshing" in her ears and blurred vision, but again claimed none of her concerns were taken seriously by the GPs she consulted.
Instead, among the possible explanations she was given was that it was part of menopause, or due to an underlying psychological condition.
Eventually, in 2018, a neurosurgeon she was referred to diagnosed a non-cancerous brain tumour known as a right parietal meningioma.
Her surgical treatment involved a delicate craniotomy to remove the tumour.
Ms Gray, now 61, said it was lucky she did not die in the time it took to discover something was wrong.
"I could have had a seizure while I was driving and killed myself, a loved one or anyone else in all the time I kept going to these doctors and telling them something was wrong with me," she said.
Ms Gray, through Melbourne firm Slater and Gordon Lawyers, is suing the radiologist who missed her tumour and the GPs whose treatment she alleges led to her diagnosis being delayed.
Slater and Gordon medical negligence lawyer Tom Zammit urged anyone on the Border whose follow-up colonoscopies resulted in a delayed cancer diagnosis to seek immediate legal advice.
Mr Zammit will provide free advice to these patients in Albury from February 15 to 17.
Appointments can be made on 1800 444 151.
