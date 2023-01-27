The Border Mail
Repairs under way for several Indigo Shire roads ravaged by flooding

By Ted Howes
January 27 2023 - 8:00pm
The detour around the Gooramadda Road sinkhole, a chasm that started as a tiny pothole in November, pictured last week under repair. Picture by Mark Jesser

AS flood waters have receded around the Border region, roads peppered with potholes, some that grew into sinkholes then chasms, are slowly being repaired.

