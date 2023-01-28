The Border Mail
North Albury man in custody after magistrate says if he drinks, he'll go to Mum's

By Nigel McNay
Updated January 29 2023 - 7:04am, first published 4:00am
Andrew John Freeman

A North Albury man who drunkenly slammed a door on his elderly mother has been refused bail so as to keep the woman safe from further harm.

