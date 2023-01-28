A North Albury man who drunkenly slammed a door on his elderly mother has been refused bail so as to keep the woman safe from further harm.
The woman secretly took photographs of her severe bruising, but was too scared to report him to police.
During his attack, the 83-year-old tried "as best she could" to run from her house.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Local Court has heard being drunk in the Fraunfelder Street house he shared with his mother put Andrew John Freeman in breach of an apprehended violence order.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs opposed bail, arguing Freeman, 52, had attacked his mother previously and had consistently failed to abide by orders of the court.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen said Freeman accepted he could not return to his mother's address if he was released on bail.
But magistrate Sally McLaughlin refused bail, noting that full-time custody was likely.
"He has now breached the AVO through violence, through assault occasioning actual bodily harm," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Freeman, who pleaded guilty to the charge along with two of intimidation, committed a serious act of violence.
She said she was not convinced that Freeman would not return home when intoxicated.
Police said the victim sat in her bedroom on January 4 between 4pm and 8pm while Freeman was at Soden's hotel. On his return, she asked if he had been drinking.
She threatened to call police, then returned to her room.
Freeman followed, pushed her over and then yelled as he stood over his mother, who stood up and ran to the front door.
Freeman grabbed the door "and pulled it shut onto the victim's left arm, causing immense pain".
In an incident on January 21, the woman pushed her son in the chest as he yelled into her face as "she believed the accused was going to assault her, due to past incidents and the level of anger (he) was displaying".
Freeman will be sentenced on March 15.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.