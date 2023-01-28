The Border Mail
Three-bedroom Springdale Heights home passed in after no bids

TH
By Ted Howes
January 28 2023
Agent Bob Packer cut a lonely figure at the "auction" on Saturday morning of this three-bedroom brick home at Springdale Heights. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury's first residential "auction" for this year went off with a fizz on Saturday with just one registered bidder and not a single person attending.

TH

Ted Howes

Local News

