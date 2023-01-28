The Border Mail
Woman charged over crash at Lilliput that claimed life of 59-year-old Rutherglen man.

Updated January 28 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:19pm
A 22-year-old Rutherglen woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

A woman has been charged by Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives after a collision which claimed the life of a cyclist in Lilliput on Friday.

Local News

