A woman has been charged by Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives after a collision which claimed the life of a cyclist in Lilliput on Friday.
Emergency services were called to the collision on the Rutherglen-Springhurst Road about 8.20am.
Sadly, the 59-year-old male cyclist from Rutherglen died at the scene.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was interviewed by police.
The 22-year-old Rutherglen woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.
She has been bailed to appear at Wodonga Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a filing hearing.
Investigators would like anyone who was travelling along Rutherglen-Springhurst Road between 8am and 8.20am on Friday and who may have information about the collision or dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
