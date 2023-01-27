The Border Mail
Low-cost airline Bonza goes on sale with first flights from Albury to Sunshine Coast

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
January 28 2023 - 4:00am
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen, mayor Kylie King and team leader of Albury Airport Nick Politis after Bonza's announcement it would fly to and from the Border in 2022.

Border residents will be able to fly directly from Albury to the Sunshine Coast in April after new low-cost airline Bonza put its first flights on sale on Friday.

