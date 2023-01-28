Albury's Botanic Gardens were buzzing on the weekend as thousands flocked to see not just colourful floral displays but vibrant live music, diverse cuisine and even a blacksmith at work.
Many Gardenesque exhibitors said the crowd was bigger than expected because the event had been postponed last year when wet weather hit, with Border residents now keen to "get into the moment".
Young and old mingled among exhibits, talks and workshops.
"You'll be able to interact with inspiring spaces for the backyard gardener, feast your eyes on amazing garden designs and displays put together by industry experts, and check out an array of unique exhibits, talks and workshops from those in-the-know," an Albury Council spokeswoman said.
Hamilton Valley landscaper Lachlan Taylor-Nugent set up his first display at the event, what he described as a small example to showcase his skills at transforming people's back yards.
"It took about four and a half days to set this up but it was well worth it," he said. "We've had a fair bit of interest.
"What I've done here is to hedge the border, follow each texture around everything with a little bit of colour in the front, and at the back, and just have a bit of symmetry through the space here."
The event offered more than just ideas on how you can transform your backyard, with one exhibitor showing off his proficiency at what was once a key skill of every town in Australia - blacksmithing. Wayne Wagstaff travelled from Windsor to bring examples of his Art by Degrees enterprise to Albury's Gardenesque.
"I'll be firing up the forge soon to show people how it's done," he said, gesturing to his portable forge and the wide array of pieces of art, ashtrays, kitchen utensils, door knockers and other items on sale at his stall.
Mr Wagstaff's wife, Rose, said the reaction from Albury show-goers had been positive.
"If you went back 100 years ago, a blacksmith was vital to a town," she said. "Now, it's a dying sort of thing, because machines have taken over. People these days just go to Bunnings."
Many visitors also enjoyed regional food, live music, craft beer and local wine.
