Albury's Gardenesque festival draws thousands with colourful displays

TH
By Ted Howes
January 28 2023 - 8:00pm
Young and old enjoy the morning sunshine at Gardenesque at Albury's Botanic Gardens before the day started heating up sending crowds to the many available shady areas. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury's Botanic Gardens were buzzing on the weekend as thousands flocked to see not just colourful floral displays but vibrant live music, diverse cuisine and even a blacksmith at work.

