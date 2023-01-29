Business Wodonga is aiming to tackle a scarcity of workers across various industries of the Border city with the launch of a new online jobs board.
Chief executive Graham Jenkin said the service differed from major commercial job websites as it allowed prospective employees to search for positions specifically in Wodonga and its surrounding areas.
Mr Jenkin said Business Wodonga members had been offered free job postings throughout 2023.
"Businesses can easily post and manage their own job listings, making the process convenient for them," he said.
"In addition to this, Business Wodonga will actively promote the jobs board to job seekers to increase awareness and bring traffic to the site.
"This will help connect local businesses with suitable talent and provide a valuable solution to the ongoing issue of a shortage of workers."
Non-member businesses will be charged a small fee for additional postings.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
