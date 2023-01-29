One lane of the Riverina Highway near Finley will be closed and the speed limit reduced from Monday for essential maintenance work.
Repairs to the damaged road surface will be carried out between Finley and Savernake across the next eight weeks.
Transport for NSW confirmed in a statement the work will be undertaken between 7am and 5pm daily.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Singe lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists for the duration of the project," the statement read.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an extra five minutes travel time, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.