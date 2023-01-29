The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Single lane closures and speed reductions in place for road maintenance on Riverina Highway near Finley

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 29 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road maintenance will begin on the Riverina Highway between Finley and Savernake on Monday and is expected to take around eight weeks to complete.

One lane of the Riverina Highway near Finley will be closed and the speed limit reduced from Monday for essential maintenance work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.