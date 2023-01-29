The Border Mail
Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh hits 153 against Belvoir in CAW

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 29 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 11:01am
Shoaib Shaikh smashed 153 from only 122 deliveries against Belvoir.

Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh produced one of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's finest innings of the modern era on Saturday, smashing 102 runs in boundaries alone against Belvoir.

