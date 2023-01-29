Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh produced one of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's finest innings of the modern era on Saturday, smashing 102 runs in boundaries alone against Belvoir.
He hammered 153 from only 122 deliveries, striking 24 boundaries and one six.
It topped his previous association best of 149 not out for New City, also against Belvoir, in January, 2021.
Shaikh boasts a highest score of 242 back home in India.
Despite his stunning effort against Belvoir, the Bushies lost a thriller by 12 runs.
"We thought 235 was a very good target, we didn't expect a bloke to come out and play a Play Station computer-like innings, It was one of the best innings I've ever seen," Belvoir co-coach Matt Jaensch praised of his classy opponent.
"He was playing shots off balls which our bowlers. myself included, thought were very good balls and they were going to the boundary.
"He was on another level, I've never seen anyone in this competition bat like that."
He was on another level, I've never seen anyone in this competition bat like that.- Belvoir's Matt Jaensch on opponent Shoaib Shaikh
Jaensch has been one of the Riverina's best bowlers of the past 20 years, so he's played with and against a stack of outstanding batters at both club and representative level.
Shaikh, who played Indian Premier League, says the Eagles' powerful total had no impact on his mindset.
"No, I but the way I bat, t doesn't matter if it's 50 runs or 350 scored, my approach is always the same."
IN OTHER NEWS:
CAW now has a double header, with the exciting prospect of Shaikh facing premiers North Albury on Sunday.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.