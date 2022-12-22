Tallangatta is shaping as the bolter to challenge North Albury's premiership reign on the back of its power-packed batting duo in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Heading into the break, the Bushies' Shoaib Shaikh and John Oswell are the leading run-scorers.
Indian product Shaikh has 311 runs at 77, while Englishman Oswell boasts 287 at 47.
Shaikh is averaging 225 over the last month.
He posted 54 not out against Wodonga Raiders and followed it with 38 (Corowa), 87no (East Albury) and 46no (Lavington).
The top 10 run-scorers are: Shaikh, Oswell, North Albury's Ben Fulford (276 at 46), East Albury's Salinda Ushan (246 at 61), Lavington's Chris Galvin (226 at 56), North Albury's Matt Condon (216 at 27), Belvoir's Drew Cameron (218 at 54), East Albury's Matt Tom (196 at 32), New City's Eben Botha (188 at 47) and Corowa's Jarred Lane (173 at 34).
And the Bushies are also well served in bowling with two players in the top 10.
Left-arm quick Sam Stephens has captured 16 wickets at 10 apiece, while captain-coach Matt Armstrong (eighth) has 12 victims at 15.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The top 10 wicket-takers are: North Albury's Tom Hemsley (19 wickets at 12), Albury's Ross Dixon (18 at 9), Stephens, Belvoir's Nick Green (16 at 13), Wodonga Raiders' Chanaka Ranaweera (15 at 8), Belvoir's Matt Jaensch (15 at 14), Belvoir's David Perkins (14 at 15), Armstrong, East Albury's Cameron White (12 at 18) and Raiders' Alistair Burge (11 at 13).
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.