Mount Beauty's $3.3 million airport upgrades finally finished

By Sophie Else
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:00pm
Peter Johns, David Browning, Don Mason, Ross Rynhart, Peter Dilley, John Kissane, Tony Campen, Stephen Short, and pilot Nick de Lavaulx. Picture supplied

Long-awaited upgrades to the Mount Beauty Airport have now been completed and is open for use.

