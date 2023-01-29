A North Albury woman's blood alcohol reading of eight times the legal limit has staggered police.
Albury Highway Patrol's Sergeant Steve Schausinger said people could possibly die when that affected by alcohol.
Sergeant Schausinger said the woman, 38, was stopped on Friday afternoon in the midst of police's double demerits campaign aimed at Australia Day holidaymakers.
The woman failed a preliminary breath test after she was pulled over at 4.20pm.
"It doesn't take much to put your licence in jeopardy," Sergeant Schausinger said.
She was arrested and taken to Albury police station for a breath analysis test, which revealed an alleged reading of .405.
"It's one of the highest ones I've ever recorded," Sergreant Schausinger said.
"She was very drunk and yet here she is driving a car - it's a stand-out reading.
"At that blood alcohol reading it can be fatal."
Sergeant Schausinger said the woman was charged with driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The matter will go before Albury Local Court on March 27.
Over the border, Wodonga police also had some notable incidents of motorists failing to do the right thing.
Acting Sergeant Damian Schmidt said the stand-out incident was one involving a South Australian man on Friday.
The officer said the motorcyclist, aged 20, was detected travelling at 189km/h on the Hume Freeway at Barnawartha North, where he was intercepted by the Wodonga Highway Patrol.
The man's motorbike was impounded for 30 days, police said, and he must appear on summons in the Wodonga Magistrates Court at a later date.
