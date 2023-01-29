The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Free pads, tampons made available to students in Wagga public schools

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated January 29 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Austin High School principal Michelle Waugh and wellbeing teacher Telesia Sakaio say the free period products will help ensure students are comfortable when classes return. Picture by Madeline Begley

Students will have one less thing to worry about when they return to class this week, with free pads and tampons now available at all of Wagga's public schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.