North East children will access new pre-prep programs from 2026

The North East's access to free pre-prep programs for children will begin in 2026 under a newly-announced government schedule.
Wodonga, Wangaratta and Benalla local government areas will be the first in the region to roll out 16 to 30 hours a week of pre-prep for 40 weeks of the year.
Alpine, Indigo and Moira shires' roll-out will start in 2027 while Towong's access is due to begin in 2028.
The initiative will be available throughout Victoria by 2032.
Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Ingrid Stitt said pre-prep, a program of 30 hours each week of teacher-led play-based learning, would begin in selected regional areas from 2025 before expanding across the state.
Vulnerable children and Aboriginal children living outside the early roll-out areas will also be eligible for 30 hours of pre-prep every week from 2026, while children experiencing disadvantage will be eligible from 2028.
Pre-prep will be delivered through sessional kindergartens and long day-care centres, with participating kindergarten programs to receive funding directly from the government.
"Early education has the most profound impact on a child's development," Ms Stitt said.
"That's why we're delivering free kinder for three and four-year-olds, establishing pre-prep, and upgrading or providing new equipment to every kinder to make sure kids have everything they need to get the best start."
