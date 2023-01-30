The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former mayor Patricia Gould has died after having been Albury's longest serving female councillor

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated January 30 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patricia Gould after she was re-elected to Albury Council in 2008, during a record-breaking stint.

ALBURY'S longest-serving female councillor and mayor over three periods has died.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.