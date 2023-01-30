ALBURY'S longest-serving female councillor and mayor over three periods has died.
Patricia Gould passed away on Sunday night at the Lutheran Aged Care home Dellacourt in West Albury which faces the reserve named for her.
She was aged 87.
Her family on Monday issued a statement confirming their loss and paying tribute to a "trailblazer" who has "left an everlasting legacy on the Albury community, which we are tremendously proud of".
"(Mrs Gould) always put her community at the forefront of everything she did on council, but more than that, Patricia is dearly loved by her sons Anthony, Andrew, David, Jonathon and Simon and their wives, grandchildren and great grandchild," the family stated.
"We would like to thank the management and staff at Lutheran Aged Care for the support and care they provided to our dear mum.
"We ask that everyone please respect our family's privacy during this time.
"In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate if people could please make a donation to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Trust Fund Inc., a charity which was dear to our mum's heart."
That can be done online via https://give.awcancertrust.org.au/fundraisers/brittanyevans/in-memory-of-patricia-gould
Albury mayor Kylie King also paid tribute to Mrs Gould.
"Our beautiful city would simply not be what it is today without Patricia's leadership, determination and forward thinking, and we as a community have much to be thankful for," Cr King said.
"In 2005, the Patricia Gould Reserve in West Albury was opened in her honour... a wonderful space to relax and reflect on the life of such a remarkable woman.
"My condolences, including those of my fellow councillors and the Albury City team go to Patricia's family and friends."
First elected to council in 1974, Mrs Gould served ratepayers for more than four decades, retiring in 2016 at the age of 80.
"I don't want to be still on council when I am 85," Cr Gould said at the time.
"I've had a good innings and I realise there are other people out there who might want to join council."
Mrs Gould had three stints as mayor, 1996 to 1999, 2001 to 2004 and 2008 to 2009.
When she began on council, aldermen still met in the former town hall in Dean Street and by the time she finished that building had been transformed into MAMA, a $10.5 million art gallery opened in 2015.
Mrs Gould was part of the council which met for the first time in new chambers in Kiewa Street in 1976 and her time serving the city also saw the Lauren Jackson stadium built, the city's airport expand and be redeveloped and a new library-museum opened.
