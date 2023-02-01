The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wombat found on Lake Mulwala tree stump recovers at wildlife shelter

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 1 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wildlife carer Kylee Donkers, tending to a female wombat found on a stump in the middle of Lake Mulwala, has not named the animal due to be released back into the wild when she has recovered from the strange ordeal. Picture supplied by Dutch Thunder Wildlife Shelter

A wombat stranded on a stump in the middle of Lake Mulwala for days until she was rescued is making a slow but sure recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.