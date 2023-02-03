Three masked men who broke into a Myrtleford property, terrifying the occupants, have connections to the area, police believe.
Wangaratta detectives on Friday appealed for public help over the aggravated burglary at a rural property on Clancy Lane about 6am on December 11.
The intruders forced their way into the house, with the occupants, aged in their 70s and 90s, fearing for their safety.
"Detectives have been told the offenders were carrying false police badges and impersonated officers," police said.
"The trio ransacked the property, stealing cash and credit cards.
"During the incident the offenders made comments which would suggest they had prior knowledge of the victims."
The people were described as males of various heights and builds, all wearing dark clothing and masks.
They drove off in a stolen black Ford Ranger that was later located in Melbourne.
A Wangaratta police spokesman told The Border Mail detectives suspected the men had a strong connection to Myrtleford.
"They knew where to go, they knew there was money on the premises so we're appealing to anyone who has heard anything to come forward," he said.
"There's an obvious Melbourne connection but we're sure there must be somebody in the Myrtleford area who has seen or heard something.
"Even if someone overhears something in the pub, or has spotted the black Ford Ranger that was later found in Melbourne.
"There are a lot of Ford Rangers in the area, but that one is a bit distinctive with fat tyres at the back and a raised rear section.
"We think someone must have seen or heard something."
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
