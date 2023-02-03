The Border Mail
Lavington man told barman he was 'silly' before punching him to his left cheek

By Nigel McNay
Updated February 3 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
'Wobbly' drinker punched teenage barman who refused to serve him another drink

Bradman David Wishart wobbled his way to the bar because he wanted another beer.

