Geelong's premiership captain Joel Selwood will be in Albury next week.
Selwood will be the special guest at Albury Tigers' season launch at Beer Deluxe on Friday, February 10.
The legendary Cat will be interviewed by Channel 7 commentator Hamish McLachlan during the event which will run from 12-4.30pm.
Selwood played 355 games during 16 years with Geelong, captaining the club for 11 of those and winning four AFL Grand Finals.
Albury president Brendan Brown is expecting a bumper turnout for the club's flagship annual event.
"We always try to keep the standard of guests at a Triple A level and I think we've built up a bit of a reputation in the industry as a great event which high-profile guests enjoy coming to," he said.
"Joel's coming to us off the back of a premiership and he's now heading off in a different direction with his assistant coaching role at Melbourne Storm.
"I think he'll bring quite a bit of interest to the day.
"We're anticipating a crowd of 300; there are a few tickets left but not a lot."
Tickets via Gavan Schultz (0417 125 724) or Brendan Brown (0417 588 516).
