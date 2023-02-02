The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen: Senior coach Steve Owen details their nationwide player search

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated February 3 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:10am
Corowa-Rutherglen coach Steve Owen.

New coach Steve Owen has revealed Corowa-Rutherglen spoke to almost 350 players in a bid to get teams on the park this season.

