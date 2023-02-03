The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Big time cricket headed back to Lavington, two months after Big Bash

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 3 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sydney Thunder (in green) defeated Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sportsground in the Big Bash on New Year's Eve. Now, the venue will host a Sheffield Shield clash. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington Sportsground will host Sheffield Shield next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.