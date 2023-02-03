Big time cricket headed back to Lavington, two months after Big Bash

Lavington Sportsground will host Sheffield Shield next month.
Just weeks after a massive crowd of more than 10,000 watched Sydney Thunder defeat Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash, arch rivals NSW and Victoria will meet from March 2-5.
The current Blues' team is captained by former Test player Kurtis Patterson and also features the likes of fellow internationals Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa, while Sydney Thunder stars Jason Sangha and Chris Green are regular contributors.
Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said Lavington Sportsground had proven itself during the BBL season, continuing the great relationship between cricket and the area.
"The Sydney Thunder match at Lavington Sportsground was one of the best matches of the BBL summer and we are really excited to bring more elite cricket to Albury," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.