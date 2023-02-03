The Border Mail
'A burst of winter in summer' brings weekend of unseasonal snowfall: Bureau of Meteorology

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:00pm
Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said temperatures on the Border and alpine regions were up to 15 degrees below average because of a cold front, as shown in this satellite image supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology.

A cold front has brought rain, hail and snowfall to the Border alpine region, with meteorologists forecasting days of temperatures up to 15 degrees below average.

