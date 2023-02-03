A cold front has brought rain, hail and snowfall to the Border alpine region, with meteorologists forecasting days of temperatures up to 15 degrees below average.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore told The Border Mail the cold snap would bring temperatures down to single figures on Saturday.
"It will be a pretty cold morning but then a sunny day getting up to about 20 degrees, which is still 10 degrees below average for this time of the year," Mr Narramore said on Friday.
"A strong cold front has swept across south-eastern Australia yesterday and behind that introduced a much colder air mass from south of the country. That has dragged up these really cold southerly winds which have spread across much of south-eastern Australia.
"It has also brought with it showers, local hail and thunder, and snow for our alpine areas, with many of our resorts experiencing a few centimetres overnight."
Alpine Shire Council closed its Myrtleford and Mount Beauty pools early on Friday due to unseasonably cold and wet weather, asking its residents, "Where did summer go?".
People took to social media to comment and post photographs of the surprising snowfall at Falls Creek and Bogong High Plains, which Mr Narramore said would evaporate and melt almost as quickly as it fell.
"The ground is still fairly warm so once the snow does stop and we warm up tomorrow, most of it will probably melt by (Saturday) night," Mr Narramore said
"It is a bit more than a light dusting but only about five centimetres of snow.
"We are likely to see some of that snow continue."
With temperatures in Albury-Wodonga less than half the monthly average on Friday, Mr Narramore said the "unusual but not record breaking" cold change would pass by early next week.
"It will be cool for a few days and then it is back to hot and sunny," Mr Narramore said
"It will be a shock to the system, wear a jacket."
