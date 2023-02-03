A NEW festival on the Border will inject between $6 million and $9 million into the regional economy, an organiser says.
Sip & Savour Albury will showcase the best regional food, wine, beer, spirits and music in QEII Square on Saturday and Sunday.
Festival co-founder James Harding said their research from similar events in regional Australia confirmed a massive economic boost for Albury and surrounds.
"Fifty per cent of ticketholders are coming from interstate and we've sold a lot of family tickets," he said.
Saturday's music highlights will be Josh Pyke from 5.15pm followed by Telenova from 6.45pm. Tickets available online or at the gate.
