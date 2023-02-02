The Border Mail
Three masked men ransack Myrtleford home while pretending to be police officers

By Janet Howie
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:00am
Police have released digital images of the offenders and a sketch of the false badges. Picture by Victoria Police

Three masked men imitating police officers ransacked a Myrtleford property after convincing the occupants, one aged in their 90s, they were conducting a search.

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

