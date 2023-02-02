Three masked men imitating police officers ransacked a Myrtleford property after convincing the occupants, one aged in their 90s, they were conducting a search.
Wangaratta Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public help after the aggravated burglary late last year.
Police said the offenders forced their way into a rural property on Clancy Lane about 6am on December 11.
"Detectives have been told the offenders were carrying false police badges and impersonated officers, convincing the elderly occupants who are aged in their 70s and 90s, that they were there to conduct a search," police said in a statement.
"The trio ransacked the property, stealing cash and credit cards.
"During the incident the offenders made comments which would suggest they had prior knowledge of the victims and investigators believe they likely have connections to the local area."
Investigators have released two digital images of individuals and a sketch of the false badges.
"The offenders are believed to have left the scene in a stolen black Ford Ranger which was later located in Melbourne," police said.
"All three of the people involved have been described as males of various heights and builds. They were all wearing dark clothing and masks."
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
