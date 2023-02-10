The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington industrial block passed in at auction but demand remains high for land on the Border

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 10 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon has had plenty of recent success with industrial properties on the Border, but had just one offer for an almost 8000-square metre parcel of land in Lavington on Friday.

An almost 8000-square-metre block of industrial land in Lavington was passed in at auction on Friday after receiving just one bid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.