An alleged conman with addictions to gambling and the drug ice has appeared in court over allegations he conned more than $150,000 from 24 victims who part-paid him for concreting jobs that were never done.
Paul Joseph Guzzardi was extradited from South Australia in early February over dozens of frauds allegedly perpetrated through his business, Goonawarra Concreting.
More than 20 charge summaries were aired in Wangaratta Court as Guzzardi, 47, appeared from custody to make an application for bail on allegations of obtaining property by deception.
His alleged victims were spread across the Riverina, North East and beyond, including Wagga, Wangaratta, Oxley, Glenrowan, Benalla, Springhurst, Kialla, Swan Hill, Mansfield, Mooroopna and Cobram.
Police say victims transferred thousands of dollars to Guzzardi, having found his business Goonawarra Concreting, based at Benalla, on social media and other internet sites.
In one of the matters, a victim from Cobram was left $17,500 out of pocket.
Guzzardi had given that victim a quote of $35,000 for a concreting job on September 14 last year, and asked for a 50 per cent deposit. The victim talked him down to 10 per cent, but on September 30 Guzzardi allegedly said he needed more money for materials. The victim transferred amounts of $3500, $1150, and then $12,850 when Guzzardi said he needed the balance.
Guzzardi allegedly used various excuses for failing to turn up on agreed dates to do work, often claiming he had COVID or a broken leg and told victims, "no refunds".
At times he told them that his bank account had been frozen due to a divorce, and they needed to pay into another account.
Magistrate Peter Mithen denied bail for Guzzardi, saying the allegations were serious and his release presented an unacceptable risk. The matter returns in May.
