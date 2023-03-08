The Border Mail
Paul Guzzardi accused of taking money for concrete jobs never done

By Wangaratta Court
Updated March 9 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
Paul Joseph Guzzardi was extradited from South Australia in early February over dozens of frauds allegedly perpetrated through his business, Goonawarra Concreting.

An alleged conman with addictions to gambling and the drug ice has appeared in court over allegations he conned more than $150,000 from 24 victims who part-paid him for concreting jobs that were never done.

