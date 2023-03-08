Three Ovens and Murray Football League products are believed to have made VFL history.
Albury's Nick Coughlan will captain Werribee, while Lavington's Did Simpson medallist Shaun Mannagh and former North Albury best and fairest Dom Brew are the vice-captains.
It's rare for an O and M export to captain a VFL outfit, let alone three fill the top leadership roles.
"Cogs (Coughlan) touched on that when he was announced, that three boys who grew up in the area either playing with or against each other (now have the captaincy roles), which is pretty cool," Mannagh suggested.
The 25-year-old forward-midfielder joined Werribee from the Richmond Tigers VFL after the 2019 season, where he won the best on ground in Lavington's grand final upset of Wangaratta.
He was part of the leadership group last year.
"It's humbling mate, especially beside Brewy and Cogs, they're held in such high esteem at the club," 2022 VFL Team of the Year half-forward Mannagh outlined.
Two-time J.J. Liston Trophy winner Tom Gribble was a co-captain last year, but elected to step down
"It's one of those things, you don't think you're going to be captain when you get to the club," Coughlan explained.
The star defender spent two years on AFL club St Kilda's list in 2016-17 before joining the Tigers, where he's played 55 games.
"His game knowledge is second to none, the way he goes about it on and off the field, that's what he was voted in as captain," Mannagh praised.
All three leaders have retained their O and M clubs as home outfits, meaning they're available when the Tigers have a bye.
The trio all played at least one game in the O and M last year, with Mannagh hoping to add to that.
"It all depends on how my body and the team's going, but the plan is to get back and play a few games," he revealed.
"We've got four byes for the year, so it would be nice to come back home and play those four games for Lavi."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Tigers start their season away to Brisbane on March 25.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.