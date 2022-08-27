Shaun Mannagh showed why Lavington is hoping he returns home next year after starring with seven goals against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Panthers led by only 17 points at half-time, but rattled on 10 goals to two in the 17.18 (120) to 7.5 (47) away win.
"Shaun Mannagh was best on ground by a mile, he was a class above," coach Adam Schneider suggested.
The 25-year-old was named in the original 40-person VFL Team of the Year squad on Friday, with the final side to be named on September 12.
Mannagh won the Did Simpson Medal for Lavington in the 2019 grand final win over Wangaratta.
Schneider said last week the club will certainly ask Mannagh if he wants to drop back from state level.
On-ballers Ben Ashley-Cooper and Billy Glanvill were also superb for the visitors.
Raiders' Max Beattie and Dale Cox kicked two goals apiece to feature.
