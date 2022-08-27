The Border Mail
Lavington's Shaun Mannagh kicks seven goals in 73-point win over Raiders

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated August 27 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 10:07am
Shaun Mannagh won the 2019 grand final best on ground and did likewise against Raiders on Saturday.

Shaun Mannagh showed why Lavington is hoping he returns home next year after starring with seven goals against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

