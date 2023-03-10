Voters will have the chance to quiz NSW election candidates at a forum on Tuesday March 14 hosted by the Albury Business Connect.
Four contenders for the seat of Albury, Liberal incumbent Justin Clancy, Marcus Rowland (Labor), Eli Davern (Greens) and Peter Sinclair (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), will be at the function.
Another hopeful, Sustainable Australia's Ross Hamilton, is an apology, due to his duties as an osteopath, but he will supply statements to the forum.
The event will involve submitted questions and those from the floor being put to candidates, with the hospital redevelopment among the topics to be canvassed.
Members of the public are welcome to attend but you have to RSVP by midday Monday via business connect's website.
The gathering will be held from 7.30am to 8.30am at Regent Cinemas with business connect's membership engagement and communications manager Rhiannon Veness hosting..
