The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Winemaker blew .253 after almost forcing another driver off the road

March 13 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winemaker blew .253 after his 273-kilometre journey was brought to halt

A Rutherglen winemaker was so affected by alcohol he almost ran another driver off the road, and fell to the ground after police arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.