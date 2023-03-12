Winemaker blew .253 after his 273-kilometre journey was brought to halt

A Rutherglen winemaker was so affected by alcohol he almost ran another driver off the road, and fell to the ground after police arrived.
Simon Killeen was five times the legal limit when he attempted to make a trip from his home to Kyneton on May 19 last year, a planned journey of some 273 kilometres.
About 2pm, Killeen was travelling south on the Hume Freeway near the intersection of Greta Road when he overtook another driver, and almost collided with her vehicle. She was forced into a gravel section on the road when he swerved, causing damage to her car.
Killeen pulled over onto the side of the road, and the female driver pulled in behind him. When she and her passenger approached Killeen's Toyota Hilux to check on him, he told them "I just want to go to sleep".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police arrived about 2.20pm to find Killeen asleep in the driver's seat. They asked him to exit the car via the passenger door because of the dangers on the freeway, but he was unable to comprehend what they were saying.
Officers managed to escort him out safely, and noted he smelt strongly of alcohol and was extremely unsteady, Myrtleford court was told.
At one stage, he fell to the ground while sitting on a wire rope barrier.
After being returned to the Wangaratta police station, Killeen told officers he had consumed only two glasses of wine. He was breath-tested at 3.58pm, returning a reading of .253. His comment when told the result was "that high, yep".
Defence solicitor Geoff Clancy told the court that Killeen, 36, had taken serious steps to address his issues.
"It was just good luck that he's a, here to face a charge and b, not in the County or Supreme courts, that's not lost (on him) and he understands that," Mr Clancy said.
Magistrate Peter Mithen commended Killeen on efforts to address his issues, but said alcohol and speed were killers on the road.
"You can't change what happened but it can certainly inform your future," Mr Mithen said.
Killeen was convicted and fined $1000, and was put off the road for four years.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.