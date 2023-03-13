The Border Mail
Bernard Smith is accused of fleeing police multiple times

Updated March 13 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 7:30pm
It took five attempts by police using stop sticks - and the assistance of the police air wing - to bring an end to several incidents of dangerous driving by a Yarrawonga man, a court has been told.

