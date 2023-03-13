GIRLS and boys born in Wodonga to NSW-resident parents will qualify for a Liberal Party savings program to aid children when they turn 18.
The Kids Future Fund will be introduced by the NSW Coalition government if it is re-elected at this month's state election.
There will be $400 initially deposited by the government, with parents or grandparents able to tip in $1000 annually which can be complemented by $400 from the government until the child turns 18.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said southern Riverina parents whose children were born in Victoria would not be snubbed.
"It will be decided on residence of the baby, so not so much the location where the baby is born but where the baby is resident," Mr Clancy said.
The money can be used by the 18 year-old for a contribution towards housing or education.
