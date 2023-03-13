The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury GP takes NSW Greens call for abortions in all public hospitals to capital

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated March 13 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury GP and former councillor Dr Amanda Cohn campaigns with fellow NSW Greens candidiate Eli Davern for the upcoming state election in February. Picture by Ash Smith.

Abortions should be available in all public hospitals to address health inequity worst felt in the regions, says Albury GP and reproductive health specialist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.