Police have confirmed the man killed in a two-car crash at Barnawartha North on March 11 was a 28-year-old from Albury.
It is understood the man was on his way to work at the Woolworths distribution centre in the Logic industrial estate.
The collision occurred on the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Old Barnawartha Road about 5.40am, less than two kilometres from his workplace.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the man died at the scene, while the driver of the second vehicle was taken to Wodonga hospital with minor injuries.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
