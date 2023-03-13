The Border Mail
Albury man died in crash at Barnawartha North travelling to work

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
March 13 2023 - 5:30pm
Victoria Police confirmed a 28-year-old Albury man died in a two-vehicle crash at Barnawartha North on Saturday, March 11.

