Most of the experts felt Rovers would play finals last year, but with only three rounds left, they were in sixth.
However, three straight wins pushed them into the top five and they followed that with two finals wins, playing a thrilling brand of fast football.
The club has lost its two best players from last year in Jake McQueen and Raven Jolliffe and that's never easy to replace.
Whether they return to the top three will depend, to some degree, on whether recruits Tom Baulch and Lockey McCartney can be better than the departed pair.
ARRIVALS
Tom Baulch (Noosa Tigers), Louis Phillips (Kyneton), Lockey McCartney (year off), Connor Shanley (King Valley)
DEPARTURES
Brayden George (North Melbourne), Sam Carpenter, Todd Bryant (retired), Jake McQueen (Southport), Raven Jolliffe (Holbrook), Jayden Bear (Vermont), Josh O'Donohue (UK cricket), Mackenzie Bristow (Labrador), Ben Timms
VFL LISTED
Nathan Cooper (Werribee), Will Christie (Geelong), Ryan Hebron (GWS)
WHAT WE SAY
BRENT GODDE: The departure of Jake McQueen alongside Raven Jolliffe was a stinging blow to the Hawks' top-three credentials, but Sam Murray still boasts a list good enough to make another preliminary final if they can stay relatively injury-free.
STEVE TERVET: Much has been written about Instagram followers when discussing the Rovers' recruitment but the real test of engagement won't be likes on social media, but how the players buy in to Sam Murray's methods in his first year as senior coach.
ANDREW MOIR: Rovers have lost the coach who helped drag them from the wooden spoon in Daryn Cresswell and their two best players in Jake McQueen and Raven Jolliffe, but they will be quietly confident of making another preliminary final, at the very least.
SO WILL MCCARTNEY BE AS GOOD AS MCQUEEN?
If he is, he's one heck of a player.
McQueen's inspirational performance in the preliminary final loss to Yarrawonga will never be forgotten by Hawks' supporters who saw it.
He played like a man possessed, doing everything in his power to break a 20-year grand final drought.
McCartney played with the Geelong Falcons as a teenager, but didn't play last year, so it's a big ask to match McQueen, although his grunt work against Lavington in a practice match was McQueen-esque.
WILL THE PRIME TRAIN MATCH THE HYPE?
If you expect him to tear the competition apart, then no.
But Rovers don't expect that.
For those unaware, the Prime Train is Tom Baulch, who has an enormous social media following as a result of his fitness business.
He kicked five goals against Lavington in the 'praccie' match, but it's his workrate, running opponents ragged, which will open opportunities for team-mates.
COULD JACK GERRISH BE A SUPERSTAR?
Yes. Anyone with that pace, skill and improving football nous, is a weapon.
There's few players who can do what he does.
He's not high profile, but not sure there's a better player to watch.
