The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta Rovers look to take another step after preliminary final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 6 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Boyd has moved to Wangaratta, so it's safe to assume he will be an even better player this year after travelling from Melbourne. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tom Boyd has moved to Wangaratta, so it's safe to assume he will be an even better player this year after travelling from Melbourne. Picture by Mark Jesser

Most of the experts felt Rovers would play finals last year, but with only three rounds left, they were in sixth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.