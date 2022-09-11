Wangaratta Rovers produced one of the greatest wins in the club's proud 72-year history on Sunday, battling back from 37 points down to topple long-time powerhouse Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Rovers are one of the league's most successful clubs, racking up seven premierships alone in the 1970s, but it's extremely rare fighting back from that margin seven minutes into the third quarter of a sudden death final.
Advertisement
The Hawks then rattled on nine goals to two to snatch the first semi-final at Wodonga's John Flower Oval, 12.20 (92) to 12.15 (87), in front of 2834 enthralled spectators.
Rovers now face Yarrawonga in Sunday's preliminary final at North Albury's Bunton Park, with the winner to meet Wangaratta in the grand final at Lavington Sportsground on September 25.
The Hawks haven't won a flag in 28 years and are playing their first finals series since 2014, but the club is - finally - back as a contender.
"It's enormous, just showing that character to come back," enormously popular stalwart Kevin Hill declared proudly in the dressing rooms.
However, the Hawks looked certain to kick themselves out of finals.
After 12 minutes in the third term, both had 18 scoring shots, but Albury led 10.8 (68) to 3.15 (33).
At one stage, Hawks' key forwards Tom Boyd and Alex Marklew had 2.5 apiece, with the latter in tears as left the ground.
"It means so much to the club I guess," he confirmed, still highly emotional 15 minutes after the siren.
Albury has played finals every year since 2009 and in the first half it looked like the finals specialists against the newcomers as the fierce pressure never allowed the Hawks to settle.
Co-coach Luke Daly, who's played primarily defence for many years, played forward on the league's best rebounding defender Sam Murray and quelled his influence, kicking three goals.
But coach Daryn Cresswell moved him into the middle at half-time and the game changed.
"Just to try and get more drive and a bit of run, he wasn't playing great down back," he revealed.
However, Rovers still kicked six straight behinds.
Boyd finally found his range, but it was still three goals at three-quarter time.
Then Brodie Filo raced around Jessy Wilson for a left-foot stunner.
Rovers hit the lead for the first time after 19 minutes through Filo and then with two minutes left, 17-year-old Darcy Wilson, the son of stalwart Mick, put his team 11 points up with a snap, running towards the boundary.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Tiger Jeff Garlett kicked his fourth with 49 seconds left, but the Hawks held on.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.