What started out as a small get together between like-minded mates, has grown into the biggest Chrysler event in the southern hemisphere.
This weekend, Chryslers on the Murray is back after a three-year break due to COVID, and is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the biggest event yet.
Rod Taylor, president of the Albury-Wodonga Chrysler Club, said he had "no idea of what the event would become."
"We thought we'd have a little get together, a one-day event, and that was all it was going to be," he said.
"We only had 60 cars that first year, and we spent two weeks on the phone ringing up everyone we knew who had a Chrysler, trying to get them to come along.
"In the second year we had 80 cars, then 110, and it has just kept growing from there.
"We have outgrown four different locations along the way, and this year, we have 830 cars entered in the show at the moment, travelling from all across Australia, and I would expect at least another hundred to enter across the weekend."
Hundreds of revved-up, antique Chryslers will line Gateway Lakes for the event, with the judging and swap-meet happening today, and the crowd favourite show-and-shine set for tomorrow.
Collin Frohling from Albury is entering his prized 1981 Chrysler Regal in the show, and said his interest in Chryslers spawned from his love of the "underdog".
"We're a dedicated bunch, us Chrysler enthusiasts, we are so passionate about the brand," he said.
"We love them because we dare to be different; everyone has Holdens and Fords, and Chryslers were always the third leg.
"So, I think us Chrysler owners are a breed of our own; we stick together, and once we found out there's an event just for us, we've flocked here in droves ever since."
Three to five thousand spectators are expected at the event, where tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids under 16.
Rod Taylor said that $14,500 will be donated to the local fire brigades for their help throughout the weekend.
"It's great to be back in action after three years; people have come up to me, telling me how much they've missed it, how much they're looking forward to it, and how great it is that things are going back to normal."
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.
