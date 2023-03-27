Kaelan Bradtke is knocking on the door of AFL selection after kicking five goals on debut for Richmond's VFL side on the weekend.
The former Corowa-Rutherglen forward grabbed the final spot on the Tigers' AFL list after impressing in training during the supplemental selection period.
Bradtke, who played two VFL games for Sydney Swans last season, showed his quality back at that level during Sunday's round one clash against the Northern Bullants.
The 21-year-old came flying out of the traps and sparked Richmond with three goals in the first quarter before adding a fourth just five minutes into the second term.
Matching his aerial ability with some fine work at ground level, Bradtke made it five before half-time as the Tigers went in leading by 10.4 (64) to 1.4 (10).
They maintained that lead in the second half to win by 57 points at the Swinburne Centre, with Bradtke's performance catching the eye of Richmond VFL coach Steve Morris.
"Kaelan's a big lad, so he doesn't need to do too much in the gym," Morris smiled.
'I think it's just his game knowledge.
"Playing at local level up in the country, he's probably not used to playing the sorts of roles that are required from our key forwards.
"You see Jack (Riewoldt) and Lynchy (Tom Lynch) and Samson (Ryan) go up to AFL level and they play a really specific role.
"It's about him getting his head around what that looks like on the field.
"He certainly played to his strengths on Sunday and I think he is starting to get on top of what that role looks like."
Two more Ovens and Murray graduates, Joe Richards and Jedd Longmire, helped Collingwood defeat Coburg Lions by 22.9 (141) to 6.13 (49).
Former Wangaratta star Richards had 22 disposals and kicked a goal, while Corowa-Rutherglen product Longmire booted 2.2 at Victoria Park.
Sam Azzi, having stepped up from North Albury, made his debut in the Werribee side which lost to Brisbane by a point in their opening game in Ipswich.
