Holbrook premiership coach Matt Sharp follows up with cricket success at Lavington

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 26 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 1:45pm
Matt Sharp has added a cricket premiership to the footy flag he won in September.

Matt Sharp is celebrating his second premiership in the space of six months.

