Jason Marks has committed to play for CDHBU this season.
In a further boost to the Power's prospects of becoming a finals contender, Marks arrives from Corowa-Rutherglen where he played 81 games of senior Ovens and Murray football in two spells with the Roos.
In between, Marks spent four years with Spotswood in the Western Region Football League, playing 70 matches.
A board member at Corowa-Rutherglen, he was a central figure in the battle to get teams on the field at John Foord Oval this season before the decision was made to withdraw all football sides from the O and M for 2023 because of a major player exodus.
"It's very strange and certainly not what I was expecting to happen for this season," Marks admitted.
"But the people at Coreen, and Doc (coach Kyle Docherty) in particular, have been really supportive of the position I'm in with Corowa and supportive of the fact I'll still be a part of Corowa this year on the board and focusing on 2024 for Corowa.
"But they're also allowing me that freedom and flexibility to go out and play footy and enjoy myself.
"There was probably a period of a couple of months when I was disheartened by everything that happened with Corowa and it took me a little while to come around to the fact that it was nearly footy season.
"I didn't realise how much I was missing it.
ALSO IN SPORT
"I trained at a few different places and got the enjoyment back for footy.
"Coreen have been good in allowing that to happen."
Marks has strong family connections with CDHBU and has shared the field with plenty of the Power players over the years.
"I played my first four years of senior footy alongside Mick Collins, when he played 150 games at Corowa," Marks said.
"I've played a lot of footy and golf with Nathan Rhodes too.
"In some ways, it's been a long process, just getting my head around playing elsewhere but at the same time, it's all happened really quickly.
"It's only been in the last few days that I've decided to crack in and go to Coreen."
CDHBU start the season against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla on April 15 at Walla before hosting Culcairn in round two.
Docherty, another former Roo, is in his first year as senior coach having replaced the outgoing John Pratt.
