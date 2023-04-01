The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Dane Certificate's Magic Parlour is coming to Albury

LH
By Layton Holley
April 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane Certificate's Magic Parlour is coming to Albury! Dane has performed around the world for many people including the Simpson's Matt Groening, and has recently come off a tour of Japan. Picture by Mark Jesser
Dane Certificate's Magic Parlour is coming to Albury! Dane has performed around the world for many people including the Simpson's Matt Groening, and has recently come off a tour of Japan. Picture by Mark Jesser

Walking down the street in Melbourne years ago, Dane Williams had an encounter with a magician that would change the course of his life forever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.