Walking down the street in Melbourne years ago, Dane Williams had an encounter with a magician that would change the course of his life forever.
What left some onlookers dazzled for moments, was imprinted on Mr William's psyche so strongly, that he dropped everything, went to the closest magic shop and began practising at a ravenous rate.
20 years later, Dane Williams is known in the world of illusion as Dane Certificate, a magician who has performed all over the world, and is returning to his home town of Albury for a pop-up magic show, which will run from Tuesday April 14, to April 23.
Reflecting on that first moment of encountering magic, Mr Williams said he knew immediately that he would pursue magic for the rest of his life.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The magician asked a spectator to hold out her hand while he placed a ball in his own hand, and to my surprise, he then opened his hand and the ball had vanished, so the spectator opened her hand and, lo and behold, there was the ball," he said.
"I was astonished, and it was the first time I had that feeling of wonder and amazement.
"So I went to what used to be called Bernard's Magic Shop, and that's where my journey began; I was hooked, and I haven't stopped practising magic since."
Although Mr Williams can't reveal too much about his tricks (we tried), he said his show, which focuses mainly on card and coin magic, is always evolving and that every show is different.
"One of my favourite tricks is having someone sign a card, so there is not another in the world like it, and then somehow, that card ends up on the other side of the room or inside an orange, for example," he said.
To buy tickets and learn about show times, visit Mr Certificate's Instagram, danecertificate, or scan the QR code on the door of 525 David Street, Albury.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.