A fundraising walk for cancer will return to its home on the banks of the Murray River later this year.
The event will take place on November 20, with distances of five kilometres, 10 kilometres and 20 kilometres, as well as a do-it-yourself option where walkers can take part at a location of their own choice.
A new start and finish line will be at the Albury Sportsground.
Walk ambassador John Watson, who has pancreatic cancer, said he felt it was a charity worth getting behind after seeing the "hard work" that goes into the centre.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Having lost my wife, Christine, to breast cancer in 2017, and now having experienced cancer myself, I know what an incredible service our local cancer centre provides and how important it is to support it," he said.
"It's only through events like the Sunshine Walk, where all money raised stays 100 per cent local, that I've been able to access a clinical trial right here in Albury."
Fellow ambassador Sian Cater said her motivation to raise funds was because she too had cancer and wanted to "give back".
"I was fortunate to have the cancer centre to support me and my family through the diagnosis, treatment and surgery that followed," she said.
"It is important to me that when people in our region hear the awful words 'you have cancer' they also hear 'we are here to help'."
"Whether it be five cents or $5, it all helps."
The Sunshine Walk has raised more than $920,000 for the cancer centre trust fund over the past four years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.