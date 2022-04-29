community, Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre, Sunshine Walk 2022, Albury-Wodonga, Fundraiser, Noreuil Park Albury

In Mark Haley's experience, his cancer diagnosis and treatment was harder on his family than himself. "I was just sick," the Albury man said. "When you're really sick, you've got no idea what's going on." So he was doubly grateful to have staff and services close at hand through Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre. "It just made it so much easier for my friends and family to support me but also get the valuable support that they needed as well," he said. Mr Haley feels thrilled and privileged to be an ambassador, along with Benalla couple Sunnie and Richard Bull, for this year's Sunshine Walk, which was launched on Friday. The annual fundraiser will offer five, 10 and 20 kilometre walks from Albury's Noreuil Park on Sunday, November 6, as well as continuing the do-it-yourself option made necessary by COVID restrictions in the past two years. IN OTHER NEWS: Centre trust fund board member Di Thomas said the walk had raised $650,000 over the past three years towards research, professional development or education, equipment and the wellness centre. She hopes after two virtual events people will be "busting their doors down" to join a group walk at Noreuil Park again. "To actually have the sea of yellow across these pathways down here will be terrific," Ms Thomas said. Mr and Mrs Bull held a virtual Sunshine Walk close to home last year with about 35 to 40 people. "To our amazement, our little community of Benalla, we raised nearly $22,000 for the centre," Mr Bull said. They appreciated fortnightly trips to Albury, rather than Melbourne, for treatment after Mrs Bull was diagnosed with breast cancer last April. "It just made it so much easier," Mrs Bull said. "Straight up the freeway, straight to the hospital, it meant we could stay home in Benalla." They plan to take part from Noreuil Park, rather than Benalla, in November. "Hopefully everything's going well and we can walk here and past the centre, which has obviously been so important to us," Mr Bull said. To register, go to sunshinewalk.org.au.

